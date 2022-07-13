https://sputniknews.com/20220713/speculation-over-roger-federers-tennis-future-escalates-after-swiss-star-drops-retirement-hint-1097272517.html

Speculation Over Roger Federer's Tennis Future Escalates After Swiss Star Drops Retirement Hint

Speculation Over Roger Federer's Tennis Future Escalates After Swiss Star Drops Retirement Hint

Federer last appeared on a tennis court in July 2021 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals when he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in three sets. Since then... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

Speculation over Roger Federer's tennis future has mounted in the last 24 hours after the Swiss star indicated that he could call time on his illustrious career soon."Tennis is part of, but not my entire identity. I want to be and remain successful and put a lot of energy into business, probably give more than I should sometimes - but that can also be done outside of sports. I know a professional career can't last forever and that's okay," the former World No.1 added.Federer's remarks came in the backdrop of him missing out on Wimbledon participation this year. It was the first time in more than two decades when the Basel-born superstar didn't feature in his favorite tournament. He made his debut at the Grass Slam in 1999 and made 23 consecutive appearances at SW19 before his streak came to an end in 2022.Federer's comments spread like wildfire on social media with several fans expecting that he would soon make an official announcement of his retirement."Roger you look even more amazing in a suit than your tennis gear. A man for all seasons. Good luck in your next challenge. But spending time with your children nothing compares," a Federer admirer wrote on Twitter."Tennis will not be the same without the greatest of them all our Roger Federer. We will really miss Roger. So so sad if he doesn’t return," another claimed."Been a fan for many years & been lucky enough to see him play live, nothing compares to seeing him play at Wimbledon. At full flight he was like Baryshnikov, beautiful to watch.He's given everything to the sport, nobody compares. He should enjoy his life now," a third added.Meanwhile, others posted GIFs to share their emotions about the impending retirement announcement from Federer.

