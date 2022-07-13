https://sputniknews.com/20220713/south-african-police-arrest-tavern-owner-following-mysterious-death-of-22-people-in-june-1097281921.html

South African Police Arrest Tavern Owner Following Mysterious Deaths of 22 People in June

South African Police Arrest Tavern Owner Following Mysterious Deaths of 22 People in June

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South African police have arrested the owner and two employees of a tavern where 22 people were found dead under undetermined... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T15:50+0000

2022-07-13T15:50+0000

2022-07-13T15:51+0000

south africa

arrest

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097281773_0:0:3023:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_f2ede167e036c8c5167b8529a9f25998.jpg

The police have arrested the tavern owner on charges of selling liquor to minors, since the victims included young people under 18, and a 13-year-old boy, according to eNCA broadcaster. The owner is expected to appear in court in East London next Tuesday, eNCA said.Two other employees of the tavern have also been detained and are expected to pay a fine.The media outlet added that the exact cause of the young men's deaths remains unclear.On June 26, South African media reported that 17 people had been found dead in a tavern in East London, a city in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, with the cause of death yet to be established. All of the deceased were young men. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said later that the death toll had increased to 22.Earlier, SABC News broadcaster reported, citing sources close to the investigation, that the deaths might have been caused by a toxic fumes poisoning, emanating from a gasoline generator used in the tavern.

https://sputniknews.com/20220626/south-african-police-find-17-people-dead-in-local-tavern-reports-say-1096674017.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south africa, arrest, death