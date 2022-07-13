https://sputniknews.com/20220713/right-in-there-dirty-talking-trash-cans-to-help-clean-swedish-city-from-filth-1097257165.html

'Right in There': Dirty-Talking Trash Cans to Help Clean Swedish City From Filth

'Right in There': Dirty-Talking Trash Cans to Help Clean Swedish City From Filth

The Malmö City's hope is that the erotic messages played every time you open the trash can will encourage residents to properly take hand of their garbage and... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T07:25+0000

2022-07-13T07:25+0000

2022-07-13T07:25+0000

scandinavia

news

society

trash

garbage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107108/15/1071081587_0:264:5091:3128_1920x0_80_0_0_5b8e17eaedc1589da94ce01a0b2f410a.jpg

In a bid to rid the city of litter and encourage citizens to keep the streets clean, the Swedish city of Malmö has resorted to unorthodox measures.Newly-installed trash cans thanks the passers-by with a deep sensual voice and spicy remarks with thinly-veiled sexual innuendos, such as “Oh, right inthere, yes”, with a few moans in between. Apart from thanking the public for their rubbish contributions, the trash cans suggestively beg for more.During the pandemic, the bins applauded Malmö residents for keeping their distance, but now the messages have been replaced by naughtier comments and cheeky interjections.The city of Malmö chose to install the unconventional trash cans is because they want to be sure of reaching out with their desire for a cleaner city. They believe that the humorous and sexually-laden messages will do it.“We already know with us that ordinary pointers and advice don't work when it comes to behavior change. That is why we are testing a new approach in this initiative”, Marie Persson explained.According to her, the talkative bins not only encourage more interaction, but have room for more trash than ordinary silent ones.“If you want to hear more, you simply have to go there and throw in some more rubbish”, Marie Persson explained, as the vocal encouragement is played using a sensor-controlled sound module every time you open the trash can is opened.The city declined to reveal who narrated the sensual messages, only saying the voice belongs to a rather famous person, whom especially Malmö residents should recognize.Later, however, rap artist Joy M'Batha admitted that is was she who lent her voice.“Congratulations to you those living in Malmö. Now you can hear me moan while taking care of the environment!”, she wrote on Instagram.

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, news, society, trash, garbage