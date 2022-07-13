https://sputniknews.com/20220713/paying-the-price--1097252283.html

Paying the Price

The US is liable for nearly $2 trillion in damages to the economies of other nations due to its production of greenhouse gases between the years of 1990 and... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

The analysis, published on Tuesday in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Climatic Change, determined the US ranks above China for global damages related to greenhouse gas emissions.More worrying is the fact that the world’s top-five greenhouse gas contributors–the US, China, Russia, India and Brazil–have caused a total of $6 trillion in losses worldwide.With a growing focus on climate change, identifying contributors and quantifying their impact is more of a call to action than an effort to place blame. Most countries possess sovereign immunity against legal action regarding such matters.

