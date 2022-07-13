https://sputniknews.com/20220713/north-korea-recognizes-donetsk-peoples-republic-pushilin-says-1097272813.html
North Korea Recognizes Donetsk People's Republic, Pushilin Says
Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said that North Korea recognized the DPR on Wednesday, and called it "another victory" of diplomacy.He added that this decision "will become the basis for further development of relations in the economic sphere," and the partnership will increase the geography of trade for enterprises."We are grateful to the people of the DPRK for such a significant support of the residents of Donbass," Pushilin said, expressing hope for active and fruitful cooperation.
12:39 GMT 13.07.2022 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 13.07.2022)
In February, Russia recognized the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) after a significant deterioration of the situation along the line of contact amid interference by the United States and its allies.
Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said that North Korea recognized the DPR on Wednesday, and called it "another victory" of diplomacy.
"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea today recognized the Donetsk People's Republic. The Donetsk People's Republic and its statehood continue to be strengthened. This is another victory for our diplomacy," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.
He added that this decision "will become the basis for further development of relations in the economic sphere," and the partnership will increase the geography of trade for enterprises.
"We are grateful to the people of the DPRK for such a significant support of the residents of Donbass," Pushilin said, expressing hope for active and fruitful cooperation.