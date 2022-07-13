https://sputniknews.com/20220713/north-korea-recognizes-donetsk-peoples-republic-pushilin-says-1097272813.html

North Korea Recognizes Donetsk People's Republic, Pushilin Says

In February, Russia recognized the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) after a significant deterioration of the situation along the line of... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said that North Korea recognized the DPR on Wednesday, and called it "another victory" of diplomacy.He added that this decision "will become the basis for further development of relations in the economic sphere," and the partnership will increase the geography of trade for enterprises."We are grateful to the people of the DPRK for such a significant support of the residents of Donbass," Pushilin said, expressing hope for active and fruitful cooperation.

