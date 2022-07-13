https://sputniknews.com/20220713/neymar-snubs-kylian-mbappe-during-psg-training-opts-to-practice-with-lionel-messi---video-1097280699.html

Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe are part of a holy trinity at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Widely regarded as the best-attacking trio in world football... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

A video is going viral on social media showing Neymar "ignoring" his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe during a pre-season training session in Paris.Instead, the Brazilian star chose to train with his long-time friend and ex-Barcelona colleague Lionel Messi during the routine drill at the Ligue 1 champions' training ground in the French capital.In the viral clip, players were asked to participate in a counterbalancing act where they had to link their hands with one another before pulling each other in the opposite direction.Both Mbappe and Neymar stood next to each other as this act was in progress, but the Rio-born football star decided against partnering with the 2018 World Cup winner.At this stage, Messi entered the scene and Neymar happily joined the Argentine in completing the drill whereas Mbappe finished his work with a coach.The video has received nearly 9 million views and more than 27K likes since being posted on social media and is still drawing comments from fans the world over."Neymar ignored Mbappe for Messi. Watch closely!" a fan wrote on the social network."He snubbed the snitch," another said.Coming back to PSG's preparations for the 2022-23 season, the French giants will depart for a pre-season tour of Japan later this week.They will take on J1 League sides Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Red Diamonds, and Gamba Osaka from 20 to 25 July in the Asian country before returning to France to start their Ligue 1 campaign next month.

