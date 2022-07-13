International
Musk: SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes Well
Musk: SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes Well
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the Super Heavy Starship spacecraft prototype could be ready for an orbital test flight...
"If testing goes well, as soon as next month," Musk wrote on social media.Earlier in the day, Musk said damage in the booster propulsion section appears to be minor but they still need to inspect all the engines.SpaceX conducted an ignition test on Monday of the spacecraft's booster, which is powered by 33 Raptor engines, but it ended in a powerful explosion that started a fire at the bottom of the launch tower.Starship is a fully reusable two‑stage‑to‑orbit super heavy‑lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. Musk plans to use the spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the moon and Mars.
space, elon musk, spacex, starship, spaceship

Musk: SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes Well

19:00 GMT 13.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIM WATSON(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIM WATSON
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the Super Heavy Starship spacecraft prototype could be ready for an orbital test flight as soon as August if testing of the booster engine goes well.
"If testing goes well, as soon as next month," Musk wrote on social media.
Earlier in the day, Musk said damage in the booster propulsion section appears to be minor but they still need to inspect all the engines.
SpaceX conducted an ignition test on Monday of the spacecraft's booster, which is powered by 33 Raptor engines, but it ended in a powerful explosion that started a fire at the bottom of the launch tower.
Starship is a fully reusable two‑stage‑to‑orbit super heavy‑lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. Musk plans to use the spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the moon and Mars.
