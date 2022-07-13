https://sputniknews.com/20220713/musk-says-spacexs-prototype-booster-suffered-minor-damage-in-fire-1097263857.html

Musk Says SpaceX's Prototype Booster Suffered 'Minor' Damage in Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The damage from the fire that occurred during the recent test launch of SpaceX's prototype Super Heavy Starship booster appeared to be... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

elon musk

spacex

The booster, powered by 33 Raptor engines, was test launched on Monday night from SpaceX's Starbase spaceport in Texas. Thick smoke emerged from the bottom of the launch tower after the start and was followed by a spit of fire.Starship is a fully reusable two‑stage‑to‑orbit super heavy‑lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. Musk plans to use the spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the moon and Mars.

