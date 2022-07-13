International
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/kremlin-says-kaliningrad-transit-issue-not-yet-resolved-1097264510.html
Kremlin Says Kaliningrad Transit Issue Not Yet Resolved
2022-07-13T09:58+0000
2022-07-13T09:58+0000
russia
kaliningrad
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096861870_0:103:3072:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_75afa6ebf8f95da991753aec87bf9789.jpg
kaliningrad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096861870_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecf0ea2ac49f08c35c085ff9830cd1ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kaliningrad

Kremlin Says Kaliningrad Transit Issue Not Yet Resolved

09:58 GMT 13.07.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov / Go to the photo bankThe logo of the Rassian Railways and inscription "Kaliningrad" are seen on the roof gable of the railway station in Kaliningrad, Russia. Lithuania says ban on rail cargo transit from Russia to Kaliningrad directed by EU.
The logo of the Rassian Railways and inscription Kaliningrad are seen on the roof gable of the railway station in Kaliningrad, Russia. Lithuania says ban on rail cargo transit from Russia to Kaliningrad directed by EU. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation with restrictions on transit of goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad Region has not been resolved yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow expects to see progress.
"So far, there is no finalization of this situation. We expect some progress, but so far we cannot say that this problem has been resolved," Peskov told reporters.
The European Union banned Russia-registered trucks in early April but made an exemption for those transiting to Kaliningrad, which is located on the Baltic Sea coast. The current restrictions on the transit of Russian goods, announced by Lithuania, apply to all transit of goods sanctioned by the EU. Lithuanian Railways notified the Kaliningrad region's railway of halting the transit of a number of goods subject to EU sanctions on June 18.
