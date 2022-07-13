https://sputniknews.com/20220713/kremlin-says-kaliningrad-transit-issue-not-yet-resolved-1097264510.html

Kremlin Says Kaliningrad Transit Issue Not Yet Resolved

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation with restrictions on transit of goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad Region has not been resolved yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Izvestia newspaper has reported that the EU and Russia have reached an agreement on transit of goods to Kaliningrad.The European Union banned Russia-registered trucks in early April but made an exemption for those transiting to Kaliningrad, which is located on the Baltic Sea coast. The current restrictions on the transit of Russian goods, announced by Lithuania, apply to all transit of goods sanctioned by the EU. Lithuanian Railways notified the Kaliningrad region's railway of halting the transit of a number of goods subject to EU sanctions on June 18.

