International
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/james-webb-space-telescope-snaps-pictures-of-jupiter-during-testing-1097287489.html
James Webb Space Telescope Snaps Pictures of Jupiter During Testing
James Webb Space Telescope Snaps Pictures of Jupiter During Testing
The images were taken with the space telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera and are included in the James Webb Space Telescope commissioning report. 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-13T18:24+0000
2022-07-13T18:24+0000
james webb space telescope (jwst)
jupiter
image
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090292284_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7db01d9ac8ebd15a810f3e015ea6df2a.jpg
New images of Jupiter, the largest planet in the Solar system, have been recently obtained by scientists via the James Webb Space Telescope.The images of the gigantic planet were apparently taken while space telescope was being tested, and were featured in the JWST commissioning report, as ScienceAlert points out.In the images in question, one can see Jupiter, its rings and three of its moons – Europa, Thebe and Metis – as well as the region in Jupiter’s atmosphere known as the Great Red Spot.The images were taken by the space telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera."Observing a bright planet and its satellites and rings was expected to be challenging, due to scattered light that may affect the science instrument employed, but also the fine guidance sensor must track guide stars near the bright planet," the report states. "These observations verified the expectation that guide star acquisition works successfully as long as Jupiter is at least 140" away from the FGS, consistent with pre-flight modeling."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090292284_222:0:1662:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f74ebc5b4a982f2851e472b19b0ec12b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
james webb space telescope (jwst), jupiter, image

James Webb Space Telescope Snaps Pictures of Jupiter During Testing

18:24 GMT 13.07.2022
© NASA/JPL-CaltechThe view shows Jupiter including its Great red Spot captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on the outbound leg of its 12th close flyby of the gas giant planet, April 1, 2018.
The view shows Jupiter including its Great red Spot captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on the outbound leg of its 12th close flyby of the gas giant planet, April 1, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
© NASA/JPL-Caltech
Subscribe
International
India
The images were taken with the space telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera and are included in the James Webb Space Telescope commissioning report.
New images of Jupiter, the largest planet in the Solar system, have been recently obtained by scientists via the James Webb Space Telescope.
The images of the gigantic planet were apparently taken while space telescope was being tested, and were featured in the JWST commissioning report, as ScienceAlert points out.
In the images in question, one can see Jupiter, its rings and three of its moons – Europa, Thebe and Metis – as well as the region in Jupiter’s atmosphere known as the Great Red Spot.
The images were taken by the space telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera.
"Observing a bright planet and its satellites and rings was expected to be challenging, due to scattered light that may affect the science instrument employed, but also the fine guidance sensor must track guide stars near the bright planet," the report states. "These observations verified the expectation that guide star acquisition works successfully as long as Jupiter is at least 140" away from the FGS, consistent with pre-flight modeling."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала