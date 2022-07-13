https://sputniknews.com/20220713/its-hard-keeping-up-with-all-the-lies-1097251141.html
It's Hard Keeping Up With All the Lies
It's Hard Keeping Up With All the Lies
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including London airport stops selling airline tickets, and First Lady Jill... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-13T09:35+0000
2022-07-13T09:35+0000
2022-07-13T09:35+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
sri lanka
julian assange
radio
jill biden
china
saudi arabia
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097250994_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c4198478353b16731d9c2c230779d328.png
Its Hard Keeping Up With All the Lies
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including London airport stops selling airline tickets, and First Lady Jill Biden apologizing for comparing Latinos to breakfast tacos.
Joe Lauria - Editor In Chief at Consortium News | Robert Parry's Legacy, The 2014 Coup in Ukraine, and The Media Coverage of the War in UkraineDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | China's Population, Australian Politics, The Paris Commune, and America Picking a Fight with ChinaIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Joe Lauria about the consequences of Russiagate, Russian winning the war, and CIA Director William Burns. Joe discussed the globalist goal of weakening Russia and the miscalculations of the leaders in Washington. Joe talked about the censorship of independent media and government funded suppression of media.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Daniel Lazare about the protests in Sri Lanka, the birthrate in China, and Joe Biden heading to Saudi Arabia. Daniel explained the events that occurred during the Paris Commune and America's imperialist power. Daniel detailed the past protests in Sri Lanka and expectations of Joe Biden finishing out his term.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
sri lanka
china
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097250994_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f6d93e7a78ed258146bbf3bc741bb5da.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, sri lanka, julian assange, аудио, radio, jill biden, china, saudi arabia, joe biden
It's Hard Keeping Up With All the Lies
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including London airport stops selling airline tickets, and First Lady Jill Biden apologizing for comparing Latinos to breakfast tacos.
Joe Lauria - Editor In Chief at Consortium News | Robert Parry's Legacy, The 2014 Coup in Ukraine, and The Media Coverage of the War in Ukraine
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | China's Population, Australian Politics, The Paris Commune, and America Picking a Fight with China
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Joe Lauria about the consequences of Russiagate, Russian winning the war, and CIA Director William Burns. Joe discussed the globalist goal of weakening Russia and the miscalculations of the leaders in Washington. Joe talked about the censorship of independent media and government funded suppression of media.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Daniel Lazare about the protests in Sri Lanka, the birthrate in China, and Joe Biden heading to Saudi Arabia. Daniel explained the events that occurred during the Paris Commune and America's imperialist power. Daniel detailed the past protests in Sri Lanka and expectations of Joe Biden finishing out his term.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik