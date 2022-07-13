India's Supreme Court Refuses Blanket Ban on Use of Bulldozer for Demolition Across States

International
Breaking News: European Commission Clarifies Conditions for Kaliningrad Transit
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday refused to issue a blanket ban on demolitions across states, arguing that such a move would curtail the rights of municipal authorities.The observation by the top court came while hearing a petition filed by the Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, where it alleged that the demolition drive was being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh state government to target minority members and sought directions from the top court for the state authorities to stop further demolition of properties.The apex court, meanwhile, has sought replies from the state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where recent demolitions have drawn criticism. Earlier, the court issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh in this regard.Violence erupted in several parts of the state, including Kanpur and Prayagraj cities, on June 2 and June 10 over BJP politicians' controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. Following the unrest, the Uttar Pradesh government razed the house of Javed Mohammed, the main accused in the violence in Prayagraj, claiming illegal construction.Want to know more? Check out our Koo &amp; Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
A row over the use of bulldozers to carry out demolition drives started in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh after it witnessed violent protests last month over anti-Islamic remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and head of the party’s Delhi media unit Naveen Kumar Jindal.
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday refused to issue a blanket ban on demolitions across states, arguing that such a move would curtail the rights of municipal authorities.
The observation by the top court came while hearing a petition filed by the Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, where it alleged that the demolition drive was being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh state government to target minority members and sought directions from the top court for the state authorities to stop further demolition of properties.
The apex court, meanwhile, has sought replies from the state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where recent demolitions have drawn criticism. Earlier, the court issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh in this regard.

Responding to the notice, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-governed state said that the demolition drives were carried out while following due course of the law, and that it was a routine exercise to remove encroachments.

FILE- Authorities demolish the residence of activist Javed Ahmad they say has been constructed illegally in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, June 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2022
Video: Violent Clashes Between Locals and Police During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Bihar
3 July, 11:23 GMT
Violence erupted in several parts of the state, including Kanpur and Prayagraj cities, on June 2 and June 10 over BJP politicians' controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. Following the unrest, the Uttar Pradesh government razed the house of Javed Mohammed, the main accused in the violence in Prayagraj, claiming illegal construction.
