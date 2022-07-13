https://sputniknews.com/20220713/indias-supreme-court-refuses-blanket-ban-on-use-of-bulldozer-for-demolition-across-states-1097268448.html
India's Supreme Court Refuses Blanket Ban on Use of Bulldozer for Demolition Across States
India's Supreme Court Refuses Blanket Ban on Use of Bulldozer for Demolition Across States
A row over the use of bulldozers to carry out demolition drives started in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh after it witnessed violent protests last month over... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-13T13:16+0000
2022-07-13T13:16+0000
2022-07-13T13:16+0000
india
india
supreme court of india
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
politics
politics
politics
politics
domestic politics
demolition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097274641_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_289aaa033f83fa8f53ed60a79e0c5483.jpg
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday refused to issue a blanket ban on demolitions across states, arguing that such a move would curtail the rights of municipal authorities.The observation by the top court came while hearing a petition filed by the Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, where it alleged that the demolition drive was being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh state government to target minority members and sought directions from the top court for the state authorities to stop further demolition of properties.The apex court, meanwhile, has sought replies from the state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where recent demolitions have drawn criticism. Earlier, the court issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh in this regard.Violence erupted in several parts of the state, including Kanpur and Prayagraj cities, on June 2 and June 10 over BJP politicians' controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. Following the unrest, the Uttar Pradesh government razed the house of Javed Mohammed, the main accused in the violence in Prayagraj, claiming illegal construction.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
https://sputniknews.com/20220703/video-violent-clashes-between-locals-and-police-during-anti-encroachment-drive-in-bihar-1096911443.html
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097274641_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a5dec9043093e313c018e0dd64d95a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, india, supreme court of india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, demolition, law, law, law, muslim, muslim, muslim, hindus
India's Supreme Court Refuses Blanket Ban on Use of Bulldozer for Demolition Across States
A row over the use of bulldozers to carry out demolition drives started in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh after it witnessed violent protests last month over anti-Islamic remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and head of the party’s Delhi media unit Naveen Kumar Jindal.
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday refused to issue a blanket ban on demolitions across states, arguing that such a move would curtail the rights of municipal authorities.
The observation by the top court came while hearing a petition filed by the Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, where it alleged that the demolition drive was being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh state government to target
minority members and sought directions from the top court for the state authorities to stop further demolition
of properties.
The apex court, meanwhile, has sought replies from the state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where recent demolitions have drawn criticism. Earlier, the court issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh in this regard.
Responding to the notice, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-governed state said that the demolition drives were carried out while following due course of the law, and that it was a routine exercise to remove encroachments.
Violence erupted in several parts of the state, including Kanpur and Prayagraj cities, on June 2 and June 10 over BJP politicians' controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. Following the unrest, the Uttar Pradesh government razed the house of Javed Mohammed, the main accused in the violence in Prayagraj, claiming illegal construction.
Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!