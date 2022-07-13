https://sputniknews.com/20220713/indian-actress-chakraborty-charged-with-distributing-drugs-in-bollywood-high-societies---reports-1097255465.html
Indian Actress Chakraborty Charged With Distributing Drugs in Bollywood, High Societies - Reports
Indian Actress Chakraborty Charged With Distributing Drugs in Bollywood, High Societies - Reports
The sudden death of 34-year-old Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai apartment sparked a drug probe linked to Bollywood and high... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-13T11:42+0000
2022-07-13T11:42+0000
2022-07-13T11:42+0000
india
drug
suicide
narcotics
bollywood
celebrity
celebrity gossip
dead celebrity
celebrity feud
celebrity scandal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097258883_0:157:2047:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_066ff0a26c0560c84799cd964451ee2d.jpg
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with 34 other accused, was charged on Wednesday for buying drugs and supporting her late boyfriend-actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "extreme drug addiction," Indian media report.According to a report by the Indian news site NDTV, citing the chargesheet filed by India's nodal agency on the matter of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the accused were also involved in a criminal conspiracy for the distribution of drugs in high societies and Bollywood.Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his staff, and several others have been named as accused in the drug probe linked to the actor's death. The chargesheet revealed that Pithani and the other accused used to call drugs "puja samagri'" ("worship material") and procured the substance for actor Sushant by using his bank account. The NCB has also stated that Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades had procured cocaine from a Nigerian national as well as cannabis and marijuana from two co-accused several times, circulating it in Bollywood high society.Meanwhile, three federal investigative agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau, are probing the case from different angles in Rajput's death, which occurred in 2020. His death was initially called a suicide. However, his family and fans alleged that there was foul play involved and that he was murdered.Rajput's then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, along with others, were arrested in a drugs case linked to the actor's death, but they were later released on bail.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097258883_0:0:2047:1535_1920x0_80_0_0_2121bcc3cc6073ea3462cb01f3699627.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
india, drug, suicide, narcotics, bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, dead celebrity, celebrity feud, celebrity scandal
Indian Actress Chakraborty Charged With Distributing Drugs in Bollywood, High Societies - Reports
The sudden death of 34-year-old Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai apartment sparked a drug probe linked to Bollywood and high societies. Many A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, were questioned by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with 34 other accused, was charged on Wednesday for buying drugs and supporting her late boyfriend-actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "extreme drug addiction," Indian media report.
According to a report by the Indian news site NDTV, citing the chargesheet filed by India's nodal agency on the matter of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the accused were also involved in a criminal conspiracy for the distribution of drugs in high societies and Bollywood.
Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his staff, and several others have been named as accused in the drug probe linked to the actor's death. The chargesheet revealed that Pithani and the other accused used to call drugs "puja samagri'" ("worship material") and procured the substance for actor Sushant by using his bank account.
Pithani, during the investigation, said that he had “aided and abetted” the actor to “extreme drug addiction.”
The NCB has also stated that Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades had procured cocaine from a Nigerian national as well as cannabis and marijuana from two co-accused several times, circulating it in Bollywood high society.
If found guilty, the actress and the other accused could face over 10 years in jail.
Meanwhile, three federal investigative agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau, are probing the case from different angles in Rajput's death, which occurred in 2020.
His death was initially called a suicide. However, his family and fans alleged that there was foul play involved and that he was murdered.
Rajput's then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, along with others, were arrested in a drugs case linked to the actor's death, but they were later released on bail.
Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!