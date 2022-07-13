https://sputniknews.com/20220713/indian-actress-chakraborty-charged-with-distributing-drugs-in-bollywood-high-societies---reports-1097255465.html

Indian Actress Chakraborty Charged With Distributing Drugs in Bollywood, High Societies - Reports

Indian Actress Chakraborty Charged With Distributing Drugs in Bollywood, High Societies - Reports

The sudden death of 34-year-old Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai apartment sparked a drug probe linked to Bollywood and high... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T11:42+0000

2022-07-13T11:42+0000

2022-07-13T11:42+0000

india

drug

suicide

narcotics

bollywood

celebrity

celebrity gossip

dead celebrity

celebrity feud

celebrity scandal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097258883_0:157:2047:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_066ff0a26c0560c84799cd964451ee2d.jpg

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with 34 other accused, was charged on Wednesday for buying drugs and supporting her late boyfriend-actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "extreme drug addiction," Indian media report.According to a report by the Indian news site NDTV, citing the chargesheet filed by India's nodal agency on the matter of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the accused were also involved in a criminal conspiracy for the distribution of drugs in high societies and Bollywood.Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his staff, and several others have been named as accused in the drug probe linked to the actor's death. The chargesheet revealed that Pithani and the other accused used to call drugs "puja samagri'" ("worship material") and procured the substance for actor Sushant by using his bank account. The NCB has also stated that Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades had procured cocaine from a Nigerian national as well as cannabis and marijuana from two co-accused several times, circulating it in Bollywood high society.Meanwhile, three federal investigative agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau, are probing the case from different angles in Rajput's death, which occurred in 2020. His death was initially called a suicide. However, his family and fans alleged that there was foul play involved and that he was murdered.Rajput's then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, along with others, were arrested in a drugs case linked to the actor's death, but they were later released on bail.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, drug, suicide, narcotics, bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, dead celebrity, celebrity feud, celebrity scandal