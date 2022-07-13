https://sputniknews.com/20220713/humongous-fish-known-as-king-of-herrings-caught-in-chile-1097287889.html
Humongous Fish Known as 'King of Herrings' Caught in Chile
Humongous Fish Known as 'King of Herrings' Caught in Chile
Caught in the ocean near the city of Arica, the massive fish was filmed while being unloaded on the land via crane. 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
A group of fishermen in Chile managed to net quite spectacular catch in the form of a massive, 16-foot long fish.Known as giant oarfish and sometimes referred to as the “king of herrings”, usually thrive deep in the ocean and move closer to the surface only when “sick, dying or breeding”, as the Daily Star put it.The specimen in question was caught off the coast of Chile, in the vicinity of the city of Arica.Images and videos of the oarfish being moved from the fishing boat to the land via crane have since emerged on social media.
