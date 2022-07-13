https://sputniknews.com/20220713/fire-erupts-in-offices-of-real-fm-radio-station-in-athens-arson-suspected---video-1097258363.html

Fire Erupts in Offices of Real FM Radio Station in Athens, Arson Suspected - Video

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Arson could be the cause of fire, which occurred in the Marousi suburb of northern Athens in a building, where offices of the Greek radio...

According to the real.gr news portal, the fire followed a serious technical malfunction of the radio signal transmitters on Tuesday.The portal added that parts of an explosive device were found at the scene, which indicates arson.Well-known Greek journalist, radio host, and publisher of Realnews and real.gr Nikos Chatzinikolaou also said that the fire erupted due to arson.The fire started at about 3 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT), and 18 firefighters on 6 vehicles immediately left for the scene, bringing the fire under control two hours later, the fire service said.The Real FM radio station is part of the Greek media group Real Media, which owns the Realnews newspaper and the real.gr news portal.

