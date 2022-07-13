https://sputniknews.com/20220713/financial-literacy-and-investment-will-never-be-liberatory-1097248582.html

Financial Literacy and Investment Will Never Be Liberatory

Financial Literacy and Investment Will Never Be Liberatory

Biden’s China Provocations Risk Nuclear War, Workers Strike Against US Embassy Contractor in Honduras, Uber Files Report Global Elite Ties 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T09:34+0000

2022-07-13T09:34+0000

2022-07-13T09:34+0000

by any means necessary

uber

pegasus

china

honduras

steve harvey

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097248434_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f96767990e009ef914979e548fb995b0.png

Financial Literacy and Investment Will Never Be Liberatory Biden’s China Provocations Risk Nuclear War, Workers Strike Against US Embassy Contractor in Honduras, Uber Files Report Global Elite Ties

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss recent provocations by the US in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea that could escalate into kinetic conflict, how this relates to the Pivot to Asia strategy and the drive for a new cold war on China, and why the US is making these moves as the world order trends toward multipolarity.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, retired Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry to discuss workers building the US embassy in Honduras striking against illegal employment contracts and dangerous working conditions, how this saga exemplifies the US imperial exploitation of Latin America, the response of the US contractor and the State Department to the demands of workers, and the role of the global labor movement in the broader trend toward multipolarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the collapse of the sale of the NSO Group to US defense contractor L3 Harris over pressure from the White House due to security concerns with the technology and how it could still be sold, new reports detailing Uber’s extensive lobbying efforts to enter into markets and to encourage governments not to classify drivers as employees, and how Uber’s lobbying allowed drivers to be exploited and upended local economies with the help of politicians.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss an upcoming “invest fest” featuring Steve Harvey and other Black celebrities and how this is just the latest example of the myth of Black buying power, the Democrats’ clear lack of an electoral strategy as they use the January 6th hearings and the threat of Trump as one long campaign ad, and the upcoming film “The Woman King” and why it is unlikely to spark pan-Africanist inspiration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

china

honduras

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, uber, pegasus, china, honduras, steve harvey, аудио, radio