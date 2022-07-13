https://sputniknews.com/20220713/europe-faces-catastrophe-as-russia-halts-gas-1097250609.html
Europe Faces Catastrophe as Russia Halts Gas
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas covered several imperative topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia halting gas to Europe, the Hunter Biden leaks, the inflation crisis and the turmoil in Sri Lanka.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran war correspondentTyler Nixon - Lawyer and political punditMark Frost - Professor and economistMultipolarbear (pseudonym) - Sri Lankan activistIn the first hour, Jamarl was joined by the veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the ongoing gas crisis in Europe that has recently entered a new stage over reports that Russia is halting the supplies. In the second hour, Jamarl talked with Tyler Nixon about the recent Hunter Biden leaks that exposed the double standard regarding the media's bias when reporting on the Biden and Trump families. In the third hour, Fault Lines was first joined by Mark Frost to discuss the inflation fiasco that has gotten progressively worse over the last few weeks. Following the discussion with Frost, Jamarl spoke with Sri Lankan activist Multipolarbear about the recent turmoil in Sri Lanka and the future of the country.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran war correspondent
Tyler Nixon - Lawyer and political pundit
Mark Frost - Professor and economist
Multipolarbear (pseudonym) - Sri Lankan activist
In the first hour, Jamarl was joined by the veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the ongoing gas crisis in Europe that has recently entered a new stage over reports that Russia is halting the supplies.
In the second hour, Jamarl talked with Tyler Nixon about the recent Hunter Biden leaks that exposed the double standard regarding the media's bias when reporting on the Biden and Trump families.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was first joined by Mark Frost to discuss the inflation fiasco that has gotten progressively worse over the last few weeks. Following the discussion with Frost, Jamarl spoke with Sri Lankan activist Multipolarbear about the recent turmoil in Sri Lanka and the future of the country.
