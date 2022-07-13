https://sputniknews.com/20220713/disorder-mayhem-erupts-at-bojos-last-pmqs-before-tory-leadership-vote-1097268076.html

Disorder! Mayhem Erupts at BoJo's Last PMQs Before Tory Leadership Vote

PM Boris Johnson confessed to a "real twinge" of sadness that the pace of the Tory succession race meant he may never again face his opposition rivals Sir Keir... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

Chaos erupted at the start of Boris Johnson's last Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) before the Tory leadership election.Furious speaker Sir Lindsey Hoyle ordered two MPs from the Alba Party escorted out by the Sergeant at Arms after they refused to sit down and stop heckling at the start of the weekly Wednesday lunchtime exchange between the PM and members.Hoyle shouted himself hoarse as he dealt with Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey, members of the split from the Scottish National Party (SNP), before expelling them from the debate. He also had to deal with jeering of the opposition hecklers from the government benches.The two were suspended from the house by a vote of MPs at the end of the PMQs session.Once relative calm was restored, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tried to get a few laughs at Johnson's expense over his looming exit from Downing Street, while launching an attack on the PM and his potential successors over businesspeople avoiding paying tax in the UK through offshoring and non-domiciled status.Johnson said he was proud of attracting foreign investment to the UK and insisted any of the eight remaining Tory leadership hopefuls could "wipe the floor with Captain Crasherooney Snooze-Fest", as he dubbed Starmer, at future PMQs.Conservative Party members' favourite Penny Mordaunt told LBC radio on Wednesday morning that the nicest thing she could say abut Starmer was that he was "in opposition". Starmer then challenged the candidates to explain how they would fund their "promised £330 billion in giveaways".Johnson admitted that he was not leaving office "at the time of my choosing" but would still go with his "head held high", reeling off a list of his government's claimed achievements.And he thanked Starmer for being "considerably less lethal than many other members of this house" at what he said could be their last "confrontation" in Parliament, as his successor could be swiftly elected "by acclamation".Johnson also jokingly expressed his sadness at never having to answer another furious question from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford — who claimed the next Tory PM would make Mongol warlord Genghis Khan "look like a moderate".

