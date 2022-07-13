https://sputniknews.com/20220713/diplomatic-source-is-optimistic-about-russia-ukraine-grain-talks-in-turkey-1097253261.html
Diplomatic Source is Optimistic About Russia-Ukraine Grain Talks in Turkey
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Hopes for reaching a consensus on the "grain issue" during talks in Istanbul are high as the United Nations plan is realistic, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Negotiations between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN are planned in Istanbul for Wednesday.
"Meetings with delegations were held separately both with the Russian side and with the Ukrainian side. They were held in a constructive way, the parties are open to negotiations. Hopes that some consensus on this issue will be reached today are very high," the source said, adding that the UN plan is "quite realistic."
Russia's concerns about the corridor for exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea must be taken into account, the source said, adding that the deal should benefit all sides.
"There are demands from the Russian side to remove obstacles to the export of goods from Russia. This issue cannot be ignored. There are obstacles for the Russian side in the field of ship insurance, logistics, transportation services and banking operations in connection with the imposed sanctions. These points are taken into account, it is important to reach an agreement that will ensure the interests of all parties," the source added.
The UN has repeatedly warned that grain supply shortages could lead to a global food crisis
. The West accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian grain exports to the global market. Moscow insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave unhindered.
On June 30, Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia had withdrawn its troops from the Zmeiny (Snake) island in the Odessa region as a gesture of goodwill. The ministry noted that in doing so Russia demonstrates that it does not hinder the efforts of the UN to create a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize and 76% of sunflower.