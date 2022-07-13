https://sputniknews.com/20220713/borrell-eu-needs-joint-arms-procurement-to-refill-stocks-drained-by-supplies-to-ukraine-1097287972.html

Borrell: EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine

Borrell: EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union should scale up joint arms procurement to replenish stockpiles exhausted due to the military assistance rendered to... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T18:44+0000

2022-07-13T18:44+0000

2022-07-13T18:44+0000

situation in ukraine

eu

weapons

ukraine

arms

russia

military operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092364670_0:67:1281:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0329abe913034b396e860757866b9eed.jpg

The EU needs more deployable and interoperable armed forces, which would require increased defense spending by the member states, in order to address a full range of threats and risks the bloc is currently facing, the EU top diplomat believes. At the same time, Borrell argues, it is crucial to spend funds more efficiently.The joint acquisition of defense capabilities would not only contribute to the EU security and defense, but would also be necessary "for NATO Allies to protect Europe against threats from Russia," he noted.Furthermore, Borrell emphasized the need for the EU to employ its defense capabilities more often, calling on the bloc to act as a security provider by engaging more broadly in the "crisis management" operations across the world.Russia has repeatedly denounced a continuous flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the prospects of a peace negotiation. Late April, Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/germany-cant-send-ukraine-weapons-as-quickly-as-militarized-us-can-scholz-says-1096935378.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

eu, weapons, ukraine, arms, russia, military operation