Boris Johnson Answers Questions From HoC Members After Resignation as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK's Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

uk

boris johnson

Sputnik is live from the House of Commons as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers MPs' questions in London.Eight applicants will compete for the post of UK Prime Minister in the first round of voting, all of them managed to secure support of at least 20 members of the Conservative faction of the UK House of Commons.Among the candidates who managed to get into the first round of voting are former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt, House of Commons Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General of England and Wales, Suella Braverman and former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

