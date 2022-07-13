https://sputniknews.com/20220713/boltons-revelation-about-planning-coups-abroad-requires-reaction-and-analysis-moscow-1097266089.html

Bolton's Revelation About Planning Coups Abroad Requires Reaction and Analysis: Moscow

Bolton's Revelation About Planning Coups Abroad Requires Reaction and Analysis: Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The statement of the former US National Security Adviser John Bolton on the involvement in the organization of coups is an absolutely new... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

"I do not remember any other person, who occupied such senior positions and was directly responsible for the international policy of the United States, would plainly say that he planned coups d'etat in other countries. Once again: not supporting the democratic forces [in the countries], not promoting democracy, pluralism, etc. But like that, for a person, who has been in a position of power in the administrations of different presidents, to say in such an open and arrogant way that he was involved in planning coups abroad, I do not remember," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.According to the spokeswoman, Bolton's statement requires a reaction and demands a thorough analysis.On Tuesday, in an interview with CNN, while discussing former president Donald Trump's actions, Bolton stated that he helped planned coups abroad and said that they required a lot of work.Bolton stated that his participation in coups abroad when the CNN journalist asked him whether Trump, who is currently being investigated by the US Select Committee, was capable of planning a constitutional overthrow as "one does not have to be brilliant to attempt a coup." The former national security adviser said that Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, events, when some protesters breached the US Capitol, is undeniable, but it was not a carefully coordinated revolutionary act. Bolton, speaking from experience, said that coups are always meticulously planned.

