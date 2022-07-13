https://sputniknews.com/20220713/bill-gates-plans-to-give-away-his-wealth--vanish-off-list-of-worlds-richest-people-1097287725.html

Bill Gates Plans to Give Away His Wealth & Vanish Off List of World's Richest People

Bill Gates Plans to Give Away His Wealth & Vanish Off List of World's Richest People

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire businessman and Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced on Wednesday that he will donate $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda... 13.07.2022

"With the support and guidance of our board, we plan to increase our spending from nearly $6 billion per year today to $9 billion per year by 2026. To help make this spending increase possible, I am transferring $20 billion to the foundation’s endowment this month," he said.Gates added that he plans to give virtually all of his wealth to the his foundation and will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people.In May 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage. The media reported in April that the two had officially divorced. It has also been reported that Melinda Gates could step down as trustee of the foundation in two years if she is unable to work alongside her former husband.Bill Gates has a current net worth of $144 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

