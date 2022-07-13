https://sputniknews.com/20220713/biden-us-will-use-force-against-iran-as-last-resort-to-prevent-tehran-from-acquiring-nukes-1097291655.html

Biden: US Will Use Force Against Iran ‘as Last Resort’ to Prevent Tehran From Acquiring Nukes

Biden: US Will Use Force Against Iran 'as Last Resort' to Prevent Tehran From Acquiring Nukes

US President Joe Biden kicked off the first leg of his trip to the Middle East on Wednesday, arriving in Israel for a three-day visit that is set to include... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

The US would only authorize the use of force “as a last resort” in its campaign to prevent Iran from acquiring or developing nuclear weapons, US President Joe Biden told Israeli media on Wednesday.The pre-taped interview was broadcast alongside the US president’s arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.Biden went on to declare he believes the 2015 nuclear deal that then-President Trump withdrew the US from in 2018 should be resurrected because “the only thing more dangerous than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons.”At the same time, Biden claimed the US’ return to a nuclear agreement like the Iran deal “is up to Iran now.”Biden refused to disclose whether Israeli forces would be called to assist with any military action against Iranian nuclear sites.The goal of the trip “is about stability in the Middle East,” Biden said, arguing that the US cannot simply walk away from the region and allow Russia and China to “fill the vacuum.”He also emphasized it would be in Israel’s best interest to be “integrated in the region as an equal and accepted,” as this would likely open the door for “an accommodation with the Palestinians down the road.”As for Saudi-Israeli relations, Biden admitted it will “take a long time,” but the two nations ultimately have to accept “each other’s presence” in the Middle East.Biden reportedly received a briefing on the Iron Dome missile defense system, which is set to be upgraded with a new laser system.Biden: The ‘Few’ Democrats Calling Israel an Apartheid State Are ‘Wrong’Biden notably took shots at fellow Democrats during the interview, telling Levi that the members of his party who have been critical of the Jewish state’s treatment of Palestinians were flat-out wrong.He added “there is no possibility” Democrats would turn their backs on Israel, adding that he has no shame and will not offer apologies for the billions of dollars in aid extended to the Jewish state.Last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) led a Democratic effort to block the $735 million sale of precision-guided munitions to Israel due to the bombing of Palestinian civilians and media centers, such as Israel’s May 2021 airstrike on a prominent Gaza building that housed Al Jazeera and Associated Press outlets.AOC’s release on the matter noted that the Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMS, kits were being used in a regional conflict, “which has killed ten Israelis and over 200 Palestinians, including at least 58 children.”

