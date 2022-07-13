https://sputniknews.com/20220713/biden-reconsidering-arms-to-saudis-liz-truss-pushes-for-pm-job-euro-falls-below-dollar-1097250151.html

Biden Reconsidering Arms to Saudis; Liz Truss Pushes for PM Job; Euro Falls Below Dollar

Biden Reconsidering Arms to Saudis; Liz Truss Pushes for PM Job; Euro Falls Below Dollar

President Biden, in a desperate move to increase Saudi oil production, is reportedly considering the resumption of offensive weapons sales to fuel the war

Biden Reconsidering Arms to Saudis; Liz Truss Pushes for PM Job; Euro Falls Below Dollar President Biden, in a desperate move to increase Saudi oil production, is reportedly considering the resumption of offensive weapons sales to fuel the war against Yemen.

Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. President Zelensky is lambasting the Canadians for returning gas turbines to help Germany return to its normal flow of Russian gas. Also, the US claims that Iran is providing drones to Russia and is commenting on the repercussions of a Russian victory in Ukraine.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The disintegration of the unipolar world is underweight and George Koo argues that these changes are irreversible. Also, China argues that Southeast Asian nations should not be used as chess pieces in a great power struggle.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss EU politics. Liz Truss is promising immediate tax cuts as she moves for the UK prime minister job. Also, we discuss the failure of the EU project to deliver on its promises of peace and prosperity.Teresa Lundy, principal and founder of TML Communications, a leading public relations, communications, and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, and business columnist at Metro Philly, joins us to discuss domestic politics. An Arizona judge has blocked a "personhood" law that criminalizes abortion. Also, Pete Buttigieg argues that controversial government officials should expect public protest.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The break in hostilities between Yemen and the Saudis seems to have ended as Saudi jets attacked a city killing 17. Also, Russian president Putin is headed to Iran for a meeting next week.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss the new world order. Belarusian President Lukashenko is blasting NATO for jeopardizing world safety by pushing humankind towards an unwinnable war. Also, the concept of a US-led Asian NATO would create another Ukraine-style powder keg.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. President Biden has falsely claimed that US troops are not engaged in combat in the Middle East. Also, we discuss the weapons industry and the increase in weapons sales to the Saudis.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the world economy. Swedish electricity prices hit a record high as the EU economy spins out of control. Also, the exposure of the US scheme to cap Russian oil prices is considered flawed and unrealistic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

