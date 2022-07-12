https://sputniknews.com/20220712/us-iea-demand-asia-pacific-nations-diversify-energy-supply-chains-to-end-reliance-on-russia--china-1097219789.html

US, IEA Demand Asia-Pacific Nations Diversify Energy Supply Chains to End Reliance on Russia & China

US, IEA Demand Asia-Pacific Nations Diversify Energy Supply Chains to End Reliance on Russia & China

US-led efforts to reduce reliance on Russian oil since the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine have led to a global energy crisis, with... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T10:30+0000

2022-07-12T10:30+0000

2022-07-12T10:30+0000

india

russia

us

international energy agency (iea)

china

crude oil

solar power

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097222862_0:38:3072:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_34481b268898f8dba7d6286e058237a6.jpg

The United States and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have called upon nations in the Asia-Pacific region to diversify their supply chains so that they don't have to depend on Russia and China for imports of energy, critical minerals, and clean energy technology.The organizers said that one of the goals of the event is to “realize opportunities and address barriers in clean energy supply chains for the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”Granholm, Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA, and Masatsugu Asakawa, president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) were participants at the inaugural session.Granholm told reporters that “China has big footed a lot of the technology and supply chains that could end up making us vulnerable,” as per Reuters.ADB President Asakawa remarked during the session that the “battle for climate change will be won or lost in the Indo-Pacific,” which is “responsible for more than 50 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions."Following the launch of the special operation in Ukraine, Western nations and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, pledging to end their dependence on Russian energy supplies. Subsequent disruptions in logistical and financial operations have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

https://sputniknews.com/20220414/putin-wests-attempts-to-push-out-russian-energy-companies-will-inevitably-impact-global-economy-1094758895.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, russia, us, international energy agency (iea), china, crude oil, solar power