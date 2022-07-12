https://sputniknews.com/20220712/ufo-or-hoax-strange-sphere-caught-on-camera-in-california-sky-1097247087.html
UFO or Hoax? Strange 'Sphere' Caught on Camera in California Sky
Yet another strange aerial phenomenon has been brought to the attention of the public thanks to some curious onlookers with a camera.The footage, apparently recorded in Menlo Park, California, depicts what looks like some kind of spherical shape in the sky.According to blogger and UFO hunting enthusiast Scott C. Waring, who uploaded the video in question on YouTube, the eyewitness who recorded the footage said that the flying object remained “stationary” in the sky for about 15 minutes before “slowly ascending vertically and directly in the same position”.“Love this video, as short as it is, it tells me so many things, its sphere shape, its slow rotation, its high in the blue sky and moving ever so slowly...I just wish we could see it leaving,” Waring wrote on his blog. “To see it move faster or change directions would help understand it a bit.”Social media users who commented on the video on YouTube seemed unsure of what to make of it, although some alleged that they had seen something similar in the past.
