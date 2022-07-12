Tennis Legend Roger Federer Falls Out of ATP Rankings for First Time in 25 Years
© AP Photo / Anja NiedringhausRoger Federer of Switzerland volleys a return to Victor Hanescu of Romania during their Men's first round singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Monday, June 24, 2013.
© AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
Until the start of last year, Federer was widely considered the greatest tennis player of all time. But 18 months is a long time in sport, something the Swiss legend has come to realize during his illustrious career. Notably, Federer is no longer a part of the men's rankings having lost his spot on Monday.
For the first time in 25 years, Roger Federer will not appear in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.
ATP is the governing body of men's tennis and runs the sport in association with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the four Grand Slams, namely the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.
ATP is the governing body of men's tennis and runs the sport in association with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the four Grand Slams, namely the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.
The ATP rankings are based on a 52-week cycle during which a player's points are collected. As Federer hasn't featured in any tennis tournament since Wimbledon 2021, he's no longer ranked by the ATP.
Federer has featured in the men's rankings every week, month, and year since making his debut on the circuit in September 1997. He was ranked 803 at the time.
The Basel-born superstar was in 97th position when his favorite tournament Wimbledon began at the All England Club this year.
Federer's last appearance on a tennis court was also at Wimbledon in 2021 when he lost to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Days after that defeat, Federer had to undergo a third knee operation within 18 months after his previous two surgeries failed to fix up an existing issue in one of his legs.
Since then, Federer has largely remained out of the public glare but made a rare appearance at the 2022 Wimbledon during Centre Court's centenary celebrations.
During the ceremony, where Federer was seen hugging eventual champion Novak Djokovic, he said that he wishes to participate in Wimbledon next year, hinting at the possibility of retiring from the sport at the venue where it all began for him in 2003.
Federer has featured in the men's rankings every week, month, and year since making his debut on the circuit in September 1997. He was ranked 803 at the time.
The Basel-born superstar was in 97th position when his favorite tournament Wimbledon began at the All England Club this year.
Federer's last appearance on a tennis court was also at Wimbledon in 2021 when he lost to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Days after that defeat, Federer had to undergo a third knee operation within 18 months after his previous two surgeries failed to fix up an existing issue in one of his legs.
Since then, Federer has largely remained out of the public glare but made a rare appearance at the 2022 Wimbledon during Centre Court's centenary celebrations.
During the ceremony, where Federer was seen hugging eventual champion Novak Djokovic, he said that he wishes to participate in Wimbledon next year, hinting at the possibility of retiring from the sport at the venue where it all began for him in 2003.
With eight singles titles to his name, @rogerfederer 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/ucGLn0wW6q— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022
"I hope I can come back one more time," Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, said to loud cheers at Centre Court earlier this month.
"I've missed being here," Federer said. "I would have loved to be here. I knew walking out here last year, it was gonna be a tough year ahead. Maybe I didn't think it was gonna take me this long to come back but the knee has been rough on me. But I've been happy," he added, referring to the leg problems that have prevented him from playing for the past 12 months.