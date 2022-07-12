Take Wage-Cut or Switch to Man United: Barcelona Reportedly Issues Ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong
© AP Photo / Peter DejongNetherlands' Frenkie de Jong lines up prior to the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 11, 2022.
For weeks, Man United were trying to lure Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford, but things failed to materialize as Barcelona continued to raise his asking price. Finally, when the two clubs reached an agreement, the Dutchman said no to a move to the Premier League side.
Barcelona have issued an ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong that he must take a wage cut if he wishes to prolong his stay at Camp Nou, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported.
De Jong currently earns $6 million in annual pay at the club, and Lionel Messi's former club plans to slash that amount to half for the year.
Barca and United have agreed on the terms of the deal for the Dutch star, with the English giants offering the Catalans $65 million upfront with another $20 million coming their way in the form of performance-linked bonuses.
Despite the two European heavyweights finalizing the deal, de Jong has been resisting a switch to England because he reportedly believes that he is better off in Catalonia.
While both United and Barca have struggled in recent years, de Jong thinks that the English club has far more problems to dispose of than the former La Liga champs.
De Jong has remained United's top transfer target this summer as his former Ajax coach Eric ten Hag, who is now the new Red Devils boss, rates him extremely highly and wants to reunite with him at Carrington.
De Jong is crucial for United's fortunes because the club hopes to convince their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, to stay in the North-West if they can lure the Dutchman to Manchester.
On the other hand, Barca are doing all they can to sell him, but not because he hasn't delivered at Camp Nou. The prime reason behind Blaugrana's decision is its messy financial situation.
Barca's current debt stands at around $1.5 billion and offloading de Jong would bring several million into their coffers, which the club intends to use for signing new players, with Robert Lewandowski on top of their priority list.
