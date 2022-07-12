https://sputniknews.com/20220712/sweden-hits-record-electricity-prices-as-russias-nord-stream-pipeline-closed-for-maintenance--1097210467.html

Sweden Hits Record Electricity Prices as Russia's Nord Stream Pipeline Closed for Maintenance

Sweden Hits Record Electricity Prices as Russia's Nord Stream Pipeline Closed for Maintenance

According to Swedish Energy Agency analyst Rebecka Bergholtz, there is great concern about the future of natural gas supply in Europe ahead of the winter... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T05:38+0000

2022-07-12T05:38+0000

2022-07-12T05:38+0000

scandinavia

news

energy

russia

sweden

nord stream

gas

electricity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081988146_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62a43e23c19a7f422ecba5339cddd4b5.jpg

Electricity prices throughout Sweden have reached record levels, peaking in the southern part of the country and Greater Stockholm.There, it exceeded SEK 6 (56 cents) per kWh, as opposed to the usual July prices of around 40 öre (nearly 4 cents).Swedish Energy Agency analyst Rebecka Bergholtz concurred that the prices are at “exceptionally high levels”.There are several reasons behind the spike in electricity prices this summer, coupled with dramatic fluctuations, which makes it difficult to predict when the price will fall again, Rebecka Bergholtz said.One reason is that Russia shut 1,220-kilometer-long Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline gas to Europe on Monday for upkeep. While this happens every year and usually takes up to a fortnight, European experts are left worried that Russia will not turn on the gas again. Previously, the Russian company Gazprom had to significantly reduce its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies due to delays in maintenance work on necessary turbines by German and Canadian companies. This forced Europeans to tap into gas volumes normally reserved for winter, with some countries even considering returning to coal production.Overall, Europe has been suffering from skyrocketing gas prices over the past months, due to an unravelling fuel crisis sparked by massive sanctions against Russia. German authorities admitted that the national gas storage facilities are currently only 61 percent full, which is lower than usual for this season. Europe's largest economy only has gas stored to last two months if deliveries from Russia are halted.Furthermore, gas flow from Norway, Europe's second-largest gas provider, is currently limited as well by unplanned maintenance work. In addition, the weather in Sweden has been calm for a few days, which has adversely affected the generation of wind power.To crown it all, Swedish and Finnish nuclear power plants are also entering maintenance season, which is currently affecting nuclear power production, Bergholtz explained. This trend has been mirrored by other major nuclear power producers, as maintenance on French nuclear plants, both planned and unplanned, is also pushing Europe's electricity prices upwards. Lastly, coal prices are also higher than usual, week, due to bans on coal from Russia and problems with shipments from Australia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220711/gas-deliveries-via-nord-stream-suspended-on-monday-pipeline-operator-data-shows-1097170024.html

scandinavia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, news, energy, russia, sweden, nord stream, gas, electricity