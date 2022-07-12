https://sputniknews.com/20220712/steve-bannon-will-testify-at-jan-6th-hearings-bidens-age-becomes-a-topic-and-europe-in-crisis-1097207314.html

Steve Bannon Will Testify at Jan 6th Hearings, Biden's Age Becomes a Topic, and Europe in Crisis

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Nord Stream One closing down for repairs, and Uber secret deals with... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

Steve Bannon Will Testify at Jan 6th Hearings, Biden's Age Becomes a Topic, and Europe in Crisis On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Nord Stream One closing down for repairs, and Uber secret deals with governments.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Who Will Replace Boris Johnson ?, Liz Truss, and Political Parties in EnglandTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Marc Elias, Hunter Biden Icloud Documents Released, and Election LawIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about the politicians in the United Kingdom, Ian explained the Prime Minister position, and Democrats distancing themselves from Joe Biden. Ian spoke about the post Brexit deals done in England and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz involved in a scandal. Ian described the issues with the green agenda and the protests against the green agenda.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about Constitutional law, Joe Biden's possible impeachment, and the media ignoring Hunter Biden revelations. Tyler talked about President Biden's past in Delaware politics and Joe Biden having the lowest poll ratings ever. Tyler spoke on the Hunter Biden iCloud hack and the issue with Ivy league institutions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

