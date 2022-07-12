Sri Lanka in Crisis, NY Man Exonerated From Prison, Chile, and Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia

https://sputniknews.com/20220712/sri-lanka-in-crisis-ny-man-exonerated-from-prison-chile-and-bidens-visit-to-saudi-arabia-1097204465.html

Robert Fantina, activist and journalist working for peace and social justice. His latest book: 'Propaganda, Lies and False Flags: How the U.S. Justifies its Wars’ joins the show to talk about the crisis in Sri Lanka. Now, with huge protests over the lack of basic supplies - last week the country had one day of fuel left. It appears mass public protests were met with orchestrated pro-government counter protests a few times, but over the weekend, Sri Lankans finally forced the resignations of both their president and prime minister. Then the Misfits talk about the US, Russia and the G20 meeting. Nearly 5 months since this war began, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has maintained the same posture toward Moscow: Do not engage.Jeffery Deskovic, He is the founder of the Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation for Justice and is an advocate for criminal justice reform. After being released from prison, Jeffrey earned a bachelor’s degree in behavior science from Mercy College and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He went on to earn a law degree from Pace University. Deskovic joins the show to share his story and to bring attention to the importance of restorative justice. To learn more about Deskovic's work and how to support the exoneration of the wrongly convicted visit: www.deskovic.orgDan Lazare, writer and journalist, joins the show. They begin the conversation with President Biden preparing to leave for Israel and Saudi Arabia, and even he is cognizant of Americans’ complaints about bowing to the Saudi Crown Prince in the name of cheaper oil. In other news, just one day after Donald Trump said that he would waive executive privilege for documents related to Steve Bannon, Bannon said that he would testify before the January 6 committee. The Misfits discuss whether we will learn anything new from Bannon’s testimony.Denis Rogatyuk, writer, journalist and political analyst. writer, journalist, and researcher based in Latin America. He's written for Tribune, Green Left Weekly, TeleSUR, LINKS, International Viewpoint, and other publications. Rogatyuk joins the show to talk about Chile’s proposed new constitution, The Economist magazine is calling it a “woke and fiscally irresponsible mess.” The Washington Post also called it “woke” - it’s a trend. It’s getting the “woke” tag because it apparently mentions gender frequently, it says animals have the right to live without abuse, it envisions new environmental protections. And, the Misfits talk about what in particular Chileans were rejecting, and what kind of society the old constitution had helped create?The Misfits are off the air till Wednesday July 13, 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

