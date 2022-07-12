https://sputniknews.com/20220712/russia-suspends-nord-stream-1-gas-flow-liz-truss-eyes-uk-pm-job-kaliningrad-blockade-heating-up-1097206934.html

Russia Suspends Nord Stream 1 Gas Flow; Liz Truss Eyes UK PM Job; Kaliningrad Blockade Heating Up

Russia Suspends Nord Stream 1 Gas Flow; Liz Truss Eyes UK PM Job; Kaliningrad Blockade Heating Up

Germany fears economic collapse as Russia has suspended gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to planned maintenance work. 12.07.2022

Russia Suspends Nord Stream 1 Gas Flow; Liz Truss Eyes UK PM Job; Kaliningrad Blockade Heating Up Germany fears economic collapse as Russia has suspended gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to planned maintenance work.

Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss the blowback from NATO's Russia sanctions and the EU energy crisis. Due to planned maintenance, Germany fears economic collapse as Russia has suspended gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Also, Russia has cut the gas flow to Italy by a third due to maintenance issues, and the EU has no plan for economic existence without cheap Russian energy.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board Certified Pediatrician and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. The BA.5 COVID variant is spreading, and the risk of reinfection is growing. Also, some Congress members are demanding action from President Biden due to the Roe v Wade SCOTUS ruling, and Medicare could save hundreds of billions of dollars by negotiating drug prices.Mark Sleboda Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. G-20 diplomats are unable to come to a consensus on Ukraine. Also, president Zelensky has fired the Ukrainian envoy to Germany and has vowed retaliation against Russia for an alleged attack on an apartment building.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss Sri Lanka. In what may be a sign of things to come for the EU. The nation of Sri Lanka has collapsed into chaos as the economic situation has spun out of control.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author, joins us to discuss EU politics. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has announced her bid to replace Boris Johnson as the prime minister. Also, we discuss the decline of the UK in recent years.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss NATO. NATO is threatening world peace by instigating a proxy war with Russia and threatening China at the same time.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, joins us to discuss the Ukraine narrative. Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, has admitted that NATO is losing the information war worldwide. Also, we discuss the latest news on the blockade of Kaliningrad.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Nils Melzer has written a book about the persecution of Julian Assange. Also, John Pilger argues that Julian Assange will die if he is extradited to the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

