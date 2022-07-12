International
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/paul-whelan-thanks-biden-for-continued-support-while-serving-sentence-in-russia---family-1097240968.html
Paul Whelan Thanks Biden for Continued Support While Serving Sentence in Russia - Family
Paul Whelan Thanks Biden for Continued Support While Serving Sentence in Russia - Family
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, has thanked President Joe Biden for his continued... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T16:01+0000
2022-07-12T16:01+0000
russia
us
paul whelan
prison
espionage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/23/1079412306_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_cc63ca29933785eecb83a077ed06644d.jpg
“Paul was able to communicate through a phone call yesterday to our parents his thanks to President Biden for reaffirming the administration's commitment to secure Paul's release and bring him home [7/11/2022].&nbsp;Paul also thanked Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken and National Security Advisor [Jake] Sullivan for their continued focus on his case,” the statement said.On Wednesday, the Whelan family expressed frustration that Biden did not call them but solely spoke with the relatives of US basketball player Brittney Griner, who is tried in Russia on charges of drug possession and sought help in her case by writing a letter to the White House. Paul's family accused the Biden administration of inaction and lack of concern for his&nbsp; case.Following the criticism, Biden called the Whelans on Saturday.In addition, the Whelans expressed gratitude to former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson for his efforts to release Whelan.“Richardson… has indicated that he is traveling to Moscow to attempt to secure Paul's release, as well as that of Brittney Griner's,” the statement said.The Whelans expressed hope US officials will act more decisively and create additional shared understandings on which both, the US and Russian governments can move closer to resolving Paul's case.Paul Whelan is serving his sentence in Russia's Mordovia region after a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in June 2020 on charges of espionage. He has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia.The charges in Whelan's case were not disclosed, but a press release from Russia's Federal Security Service said he was detained in Moscow at the end of 2018 during a counter-espionage operation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220709/biden-speaks-to-paul-whelans-family-pledges-to-work-on-his-release-from-russia-1097135996.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/23/1079412306_206:0:2937:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8be6aed640ea7543bf91ff64a147cf5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, paul whelan, prison, espionage

Paul Whelan Thanks Biden for Continued Support While Serving Sentence in Russia - Family

16:01 GMT 12.07.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the photo bankU.S. Paul Whelan waits in a courtroom as the court considers requests to extending his arrest until October 28, at the Lefortovsky Court, in Moscow, Russia. Whelan was accused of espionage and detained by the Russian Federal Security Service on December 28, 2018
U.S. Paul Whelan waits in a courtroom as the court considers requests to extending his arrest until October 28, at the Lefortovsky Court, in Moscow, Russia. Whelan was accused of espionage and detained by the Russian Federal Security Service on December 28, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, has thanked President Joe Biden for his continued support, the Whelan family said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Paul was able to communicate through a phone call yesterday to our parents his thanks to President Biden for reaffirming the administration's commitment to secure Paul's release and bring him home [7/11/2022]. Paul also thanked Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken and National Security Advisor [Jake] Sullivan for their continued focus on his case,” the statement said.
On Wednesday, the Whelan family expressed frustration that Biden did not call them but solely spoke with the relatives of US basketball player Brittney Griner, who is tried in Russia on charges of drug possession and sought help in her case by writing a letter to the White House. Paul's family accused the Biden administration of inaction and lack of concern for his  case.
Following the criticism, Biden called the Whelans on Saturday.
In addition, the Whelans expressed gratitude to former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson for his efforts to release Whelan.
“Richardson… has indicated that he is traveling to Moscow to attempt to secure Paul's release, as well as that of Brittney Griner's,” the statement said.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak about Covid-19 vaccines for children, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2022
Biden Speaks to Paul Whelan's Family, Pledges to Work on His Release From Russia
9 July, 15:45 GMT
The Whelans expressed hope US officials will act more decisively and create additional shared understandings on which both, the US and Russian governments can move closer to resolving Paul's case.
Paul Whelan is serving his sentence in Russia's Mordovia region after a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in June 2020 on charges of espionage. He has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia.
The charges in Whelan's case were not disclosed, but a press release from Russia's Federal Security Service said he was detained in Moscow at the end of 2018 during a counter-espionage operation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала