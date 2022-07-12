Man Utd CEO Richard Arnold Steps in to Convince Cristiano Ronaldo to Stay at Old Trafford
© AFP 2022 / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRAPortugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 2 football match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on June 9, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United have been at loggerheads for a few weeks now. While the Portugal wizard has informed the club of his desire to leave Old Trafford, the English giants continue to thwart his move to leave, insisting that he's not for sale this summer.
Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold has stepped in to prevent Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club this summer, British newspaper The Times reported.
According to the publication, Arnold is working overtime to convince the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay With United until the end of the 2022-23 season when his contract with the club expires.
There is a feeling within the top echelons of the Red Devils hierarchy that Ronaldo could be persuaded not to press forward with his demand for a move away from United as he is central to new coach Eric ten Hag's plans at the club.
Reportedly the main reason behind Ronaldo's unhappiness with United is their failure to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League.
CR7 being the all-time top scorer in Europe's elite club competition, doesn't want to see his eternal rival Lionel Messi surpass his record haul in the Champions League.
Right now, Messi is in second place with 125 goals in the tournament with Ronaldo at the top with 140.
However, the 37-year-old may not be able to add anything to his tally if he remains at Old Trafford. Messi, on the other hand, will feature in the continental event for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Despite Ronaldo's reservations about United, Arnold is hopeful that the ex-Real Madrid frontman can be won over through discussions.
The way Ronaldo has handled his departure request - the Portugal skipper was yet to speak about it in public, has impressed the United CEO that there's a possibility of rapprochement between the two sides.
United are desperate to keep him at Old Trafford, especially at a time when the club has lost several stars, including Paul Pogba, Edison Cavani, Nemanja Matic, and Jesse Lingard to free transfers.
Ronaldo was United's top scorer last season, having produced 24 goals across all competitions.
