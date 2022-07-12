https://sputniknews.com/20220712/macron-proud-of-lobbying-for-uber--1097246942.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was proud of having helped US ride-hailing giant Uber cut through red tape to enter the... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

"If this created jobs in France, I’m proud of it. And you know what? I would do it again tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," he told reporters during a trip to Crolles in southeastern France.Macron argued that his meetings and communications with Uber executives were just him "doing his job" as economy minister to attract foreign companies and reduce unemployment.The French president claimed that his meetings with business leaders were “always official” and included members of his staff. He stressed that his administration regulated the app-based service once he became president.French opposition lawmakers on Monday called for a parliamentary probe into Macron's secret dealings with Uber while it was under investigation over its illegal conduct and tax evasion.Former French President Francois Hollande has earlier denied that his Elysee office knew about secret dealings between then-Economy Minister Macron and Uber.Internal Uber files leaked by its former European chief lobbyist Mark MacGann to Le Monde and The Guardian have revealed that Macron had undisclosed meetings with Uber’s representatives while it was aggressively pushing into the European market from 2013 to 2017. The so-called Uber Files were shared with 42 media outlets, including the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. ICIJ published Macron’s secret communications that he had with MacGann in 2015 as the company faced probes into its illegal conduct.MacGann sought help from Macron, a promising young minister in Hollande’s administration after French taxi drivers took to the streets in Marseille to protest the car service’s illegal presence in France. The French government quickly revised the suspension order for Uber in the port city.Uber has reportedly dismissed claims that it received favors from Macron, while Macron’s office argued that his job needed him to be in contact with companies like Uber.

