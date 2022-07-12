https://sputniknews.com/20220712/iran-says-bidens-sanctions-policy-contradicts-stated-goal-of-rescuing-nuclear-deal-1097232879.html

Iran Says Biden's Sanctions Policy Contradicts Stated Goal of Rescuing Nuclear Deal

Iran Says Biden's Sanctions Policy Contradicts Stated Goal of Rescuing Nuclear Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden’s sanctions policy against Tehran was at odds... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T12:50+0000

2022-07-12T12:50+0000

2022-07-12T12:50+0000

iran

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093872245_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6bdef8af6d9f51394fc34fc501aea9.jpg

"Mr. Joe Biden’s emphasis on pursuing the policy of economic and diplomatic pressure against Iran contradicts the United States’ continuously expressed willingness to revive the 2015 agreement," Nasser Kanaani said.The statement came in response to an ope-ed penned by Biden for The Washington Post ahead of his Middle East trip, which begins on Wednesday.Kanaani argued that Biden’s approach to Iran was more in line with his predecessor's failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran.Ex-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear research in return for sanctions easing. Kanaani said the US exit "caused serious damage to the strategy of multilateral diplomacy to resolve disputes."

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, us