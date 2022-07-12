https://sputniknews.com/20220712/india-on-track-to-challenge-chinas-dominance-in-solar-energy-sector-minister-says-1097235138.html

India on Track to Challenge China’s Dominance in Solar Energy Sector, Minister Says

India on Track to Challenge China’s Dominance in Solar Energy Sector, Minister Says

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India recently reached fifth place globally in solar power deployment, surpassing Italy. The installed... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T14:12+0000

2022-07-12T14:12+0000

2022-07-12T14:12+0000

india

india

ministry of new and renewable energy (mnre)

solar energy

solar energy

solar energy

renewable energy

renewable energy

renewable energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097237575_0:12:3072:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_5afd26e1f5d37f5048e0ae65cb763fd0.jpg

India is on track to challenge China’s dominance in the solar energy sector and become a global force in green hydrogen as investments in renewables are increasing rapidly, Indian Minister for Power and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh said in Sydney on Tuesday.Singh, who is in Sydney to attend a two-day energy forum and meetings of the Quad group of nations, said in an interview that the investments from overseas are helping to position India as a key future supplier of clean energy technology and as an exporter of low-emissions hydrogen and ammonia.The Quad group of nations includes the US, Japan, Australia, and India.Quoting Singh, Bloomberg reported that India will emerge as the biggest manufacturing center for high-efficiency solar cells modules after China and become a major supplier of green hydrogen and ammonia.According to BloombergNEF, India currently accounts for only a fraction of production of solar cells and modules, with China dominating both sectors. In 2021, China manufactured more than two-thirds of modules and 86 percent of cells.The Indian government set up the Renewable Energy Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (REIPFB) as one-stop assistance and facilitation for the industry and investors for the development of projects and bringing new investment to the renewable energy sector in the country.The ministry is making continuous efforts to boost investments across the value chain by supporting companies through the entire investment process. As per the media reports in June this year, more than $70 billion was invested in India’s renewable energy sector between 2014 and 2021.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, ministry of new and renewable energy (mnre), solar energy, solar energy, solar energy, renewable energy, renewable energy, renewable energy