Hunter Biden Could Reportedly Face Charges For 'Trafficking' Prostitutes For Nights of Debauchery

Hunter Biden Could Reportedly Face Charges For 'Trafficking' Prostitutes For Nights of Debauchery

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is currently the subject of a federal investigation reportedly looking into potential tax crimes, money laundering and... 12.07.2022

2022-07-12

2022-07-12T10:04+0000

2022-07-12T10:04+0000

Hunter Biden could face federal charges for transporting three sex workers across state lines for nights of debauchery in New York, reported the Daily Mail.An estimated $30,000 were spent by the president’s son on prostitutes during a five-month period between November 2018 and March 2019, revealed documents, texts and videos cited by the outlet.Hunter Biden is said to have written out checks for providing him with sex workers to a Ukrainian woman whose transactions were red-flagged by banks for suspicious activity. Florida and New York-based Ekaterina Moreva, who received tens of thousands of dollars from Hunter Biden's company, Owasco, P.C., had been flagged with a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) filed by JPMorgan Chase, according to anti-corruption nonprofit Marco Polo cited by the publication.Thousands Spent on ‘Girlfriend Experience'According to the leaked SAR, Anna Dekhtiar from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, referred to as a “student”, had received $274,873 between November 2018 and March 2019 with “no clear, legitimate economic purpose.” Dekhtiar is believed to have then forwarded extensive sums to Moreva.Furthermore, texts from Hunter Biden's iPhone backup, found on his now-notorious “laptop from hell," abandoned in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, reveal his handwritten checks for escorts supplied by Moreva.On some of these, he reportedly wrote that they were for 'Blue Water Wellness', the rehab therapy center whose services he used.The two women listed in the SAR as having deposited large sums in Dekhtiar's account cropped up in text messages discovered on Hunter's laptop.One of them was filmed by the president’s son on his iPhone in January 2019, another received $2,400 from Hunter on Venmo for an 'art consultation' and $200 for 'packaging and shipping' in October 2018.In text conversations with Moreva, the woman refers Hunter Biden to a Ukraine-based escort agency called UberGFE.com, which offers its clients a 'girlfriend experience' in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Miami, Washington DC, Chicago, London and Paris.Hunter, in turn, texted photos to Moreva to confirm he had mailed checks to prostitutes from his joint account with his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle.Subsequent videos and pictures reveal how Hunter Biden possibly engaged in a potential federal offense by helping transport the prostitutes over state lines for nights with him.According to the cited documents from the laptop, Hunter Biden asked Moreva which of the escorts could be available for 'fun' on December 11, 2018. At the time, Hunter was staying in a $700-per-night suite at the Roxy hotel in New York. After that, Hunter is shown to have booked the Amtrak train tickets to transport three prostitutes from Boston to New York. The women sent Hunter videos, ostensibly to confirm they were on the train and headed his way. A later video shows Hunter Biden engaging in sex with the three women and filming it with his laptop and iPad.If this is proven to be true, Hunter Biden may face federal prostitution offenses for violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for sex.Title 18, Section 2421 of the US Code, also known as the Mann Act, states:According to an earlier investigation by the Washington Examiner, Joe Biden may have inadvertently helped his eldest son cover the costs of high-priced Ukrainian and Russian prostitutes.Screenshots of Biden's iPhone XS text message exchanges from January 2019 revealed that on one occurrence, Hunter got $5,000 via Cash App from his father just hours before he haggled with a pimp named “Eva” over the price of one escort’s services.The new report implicating Hunter Biden comes as on Monday the Secret Service confirmed reports that the contents of Hunter’s iCloud account were hacked over the weekend. A succession of lurid text and video documents exposed the president’s son engaging in drugs and other possibly illegal activities.The Secret Service said they were “aware” of the “social media posts and claims” about Hunter Biden, but could not “make public comments on potential investigative actions,” according to a statement for the National Review.Users of the internet message board - 4chan - claimed they had hacked Hunter Biden’s phone on Saturday, according to the Washington Examiner. Some of the material posted on the site is believed to have matched the contents the outlet previously ascribed to the password-protected iPhone XS backup discovered on a copy of Hunter's abandoned computer.Konstantinos "Gus" Dimitrelos, a former Secret Service agent currently employed as a cyber forensics expert, reportedly located the password to the iPhone backup as he was examining the hard drive.Dimitrelos was previously cited by the Washington Examiner as confirming the data found on the iPhone backup was authentic.This comes as a federal inquiry is underway into Hunter Biden’s potential money laundering offenses linked to his dubious overseas business dealings. Republican Kentucky congressman James Comer has vowed to lead a congressional investigation into Hunter Biden if the GOP wins control of the House after November midterm elections.

