First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope

NASA said in a press release that the image is the deepest and sharpest infrared picture of the distant universe to date. 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live with the release of the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope.On Monday, US President Joe Biden unveiled one of the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of a galaxy cluster.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that light from the galaxies in the image has been traveling for more than 13 billion years.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NASA said in a press release that the image is the deepest and sharpest infrared picture of the distant universe to date.
Sputnik is live with the release of the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope.
On Monday, US President Joe Biden unveiled one of the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of a galaxy cluster.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that light from the galaxies in the image has been traveling for more than 13 billion years.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!