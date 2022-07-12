https://sputniknews.com/20220712/first-infrared-image-of-universe-from-james-webb-space-telescope-1097220586.html

First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope

First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope

NASA said in a press release that the image is the deepest and sharpest infrared picture of the distant universe to date.

Sputnik is live with the release of the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope.On Monday, US President Joe Biden unveiled one of the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of a galaxy cluster.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that light from the galaxies in the image has been traveling for more than 13 billion years.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

