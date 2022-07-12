International
First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope
First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope
First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope
NASA said in a press release that the image is the deepest and sharpest infrared picture of the distant universe to date. 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live with the release of the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope.On Monday, US President Joe Biden unveiled one of the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of a galaxy cluster.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that light from the galaxies in the image has been traveling for more than 13 billion years.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope
First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope
First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope

13:51 GMT 12.07.2022
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb's First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
© NASA/Space Telescope Science Institute
NASA said in a press release that the image is the deepest and sharpest infrared picture of the distant universe to date.
Sputnik is live with the release of the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope.
On Monday, US President Joe Biden unveiled one of the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of a galaxy cluster.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that light from the galaxies in the image has been traveling for more than 13 billion years.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
