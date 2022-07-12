https://sputniknews.com/20220712/emsc-magnitude-66-earthquake-rattles-easter-island-1097248013.html

EMSC: Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Rattles Easter Island

EMSC: Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Rattles Easter Island

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled the remote volcanic island of Easter Island on Tuesday, an alert issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T19:42+0000

2022-07-12T19:42+0000

2022-07-12T20:06+0000

earthquake

easter island

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled the remote volcanic island of Easter Island on Tuesday, an alert issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed.The quake was initially registered as a magnitude 7 when it was recorded as striking at a depth of 33 kilometers. Citing preliminary findings, the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy has stated there is no present threat of a tsunami.An aftershock came in at a magnitude 5.2 about 12 minutes after the initial quake was detected.Eastern Island, otherwise known as Rapa Nui, is home to several thousands individuals, and is considered Chilean territory. The island has been categorized as a national park by officials and sees about 100,000 travelers yearly, most of whom travel to explicitly get a glimpse of the Moai sculptures.However, lying along a convergent tectonic plate, the region is no stranger to earthquakes. On any given day the the area can register several dozens quakes and tremors. The last major quake to strike took place in 2010 and registered at a magnitude 8.8 in Chile's Valdivia region, and was followed by a powerful tsunami. The event caused the deaths over over 500 individuals.

easter island

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

earthquake, easter island