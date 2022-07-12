https://sputniknews.com/20220712/caving-club-in-uk-discovers-time-capsule-mine-with-personal-objects-sealed-in-1800s-1097225658.html

Caving Club in UK Discovers 'Time Capsule' Mine With Personal Objects Sealed in 1800s

Caving Club in UK Discovers 'Time Capsule' Mine With Personal Objects Sealed in 1800s

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cavers in the UK county of Cheshire have discovered a sealed mine that was used for sourcing cobalt during the Napoleonic Wars between... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T11:11+0000

2022-07-12T11:11+0000

2022-07-12T11:11+0000

uk

mine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097225124_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_95169c11a06a9b003f73e4fc87126c73.jpg

Alderley Edge, a small village in Cheshire where the discovery was made, has been a place for cobalt mining since prehistoric times.The mine is believed to have been abandoned around 1810, as the inscription in candle soot on one of the walls suggests, and was reopened 200 years later. It was discovered by Derbyshire Caving Club in 2021, but it took some time to get access to its complex network of tunnels.The cave and its contents remained nearly intact thanks to a lack of oxygen, the National Trust explained. Several relics, including mine machinery, clay pipes, leather shoes and a jacket button, were found on the site.To avoid the inevitable wear and tear of the mine by possible visitors, the National Trust made an interactive 3D scan of its interior and has vowed to seal the tunnels and its artifacts soon.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, mine