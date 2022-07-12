International
LIVE: House Jan 6 Committee Holds Seventh Hearing
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/biden-vows-to-be-relentless-in-bringing-terrorists-to-justice-after-us-killed-daesh-syria-leader-1097246070.html
Biden Vows to Be 'Relentless' in Bringing Terrorists to Justice After US Killed Daesh Syria Leader
Biden Vows to Be 'Relentless' in Bringing Terrorists to Justice After US Killed Daesh Syria Leader
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to bring to justice terrorists who threaten the United States and its interests after the US... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T18:04+0000
2022-07-12T18:04+0000
us
daesh
airstrike
joe biden
terrorists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097151685_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_041cc77004c868bb0478eb4f5f8e1e9c.jpg
"His [al-Agal's] death in Syria takes a key terrorist off the field and significantly degrades the ability of ISIS to plan, resource, and conduct their operations in the region," Biden said in a press release. "And, like the US operation in February that eliminated ISIS’s [Islamic State's] overall leader, it sends a powerful message to all terrorists who threaten our homeland and our interests around the world.&nbsp;The United States will be relentless in its efforts to bring you to justice."Biden also said that Tuesday's airstrike demonstrates the United States does not require thousands of troops in combat missions to identify and eliminate threats to its interests.Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said it conducted an airstrike in northwest Syria that killed the Daesh leader in the country, Maher al-Agal.In June, US forces killed a senior leader of the al-Qaeda-linked* terror group Hurras al-Din*, Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, in a drone strike in Syria.*A terrorist group banned in Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/us-claims-to-have-killed-daesh-syria-chief-in-drone-strike-1097234109.html
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097151685_233:0:2962:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_717cc207720813d28bb0b7d11a059a11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, daesh, airstrike, joe biden, terrorists

Biden Vows to Be 'Relentless' in Bringing Terrorists to Justice After US Killed Daesh Syria Leader

18:04 GMT 12.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAMUEL CORUMUS President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 8, 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAMUEL CORUM
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to bring to justice terrorists who threaten the United States and its interests after the US military conducted airstrike that killed a Daesh* leader.
"His [al-Agal's] death in Syria takes a key terrorist off the field and significantly degrades the ability of ISIS to plan, resource, and conduct their operations in the region," Biden said in a press release. "And, like the US operation in February that eliminated ISIS’s [Islamic State's] overall leader, it sends a powerful message to all terrorists who threaten our homeland and our interests around the world. The United States will be relentless in its efforts to bring you to justice."
Biden also said that Tuesday's airstrike demonstrates the United States does not require thousands of troops in combat missions to identify and eliminate threats to its interests.
An unmanned US Predator drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
US Claims to Have Killed Daesh Syria Chief in Drone Strike
13:20 GMT
Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said it conducted an airstrike in northwest Syria that killed the Daesh leader in the country, Maher al-Agal.
In June, US forces killed a senior leader of the al-Qaeda-linked* terror group Hurras al-Din*, Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, in a drone strike in Syria.
*A terrorist group banned in Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала