Biden Vows to Be 'Relentless' in Bringing Terrorists to Justice After US Killed Daesh Syria Leader

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to bring to justice terrorists who threaten the United States and its interests after the US...

"His [al-Agal's] death in Syria takes a key terrorist off the field and significantly degrades the ability of ISIS to plan, resource, and conduct their operations in the region," Biden said in a press release. "And, like the US operation in February that eliminated ISIS’s [Islamic State's] overall leader, it sends a powerful message to all terrorists who threaten our homeland and our interests around the world. The United States will be relentless in its efforts to bring you to justice."Biden also said that Tuesday's airstrike demonstrates the United States does not require thousands of troops in combat missions to identify and eliminate threats to its interests.Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said it conducted an airstrike in northwest Syria that killed the Daesh leader in the country, Maher al-Agal.In June, US forces killed a senior leader of the al-Qaeda-linked* terror group Hurras al-Din*, Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, in a drone strike in Syria.*A terrorist group banned in Russia.

