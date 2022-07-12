https://sputniknews.com/20220712/biden-prepared-to-discuss-any-issue-raised-by-obrador-administration-official-says-1097220307.html

Biden Prepared to Discuss Any Issue Raised by Obrador, Administration Official Says

Biden Prepared to Discuss Any Issue Raised by Obrador, Administration Official Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is willing to discuss any issue that will be raised by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during their... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T09:10+0000

2022-07-12T09:10+0000

2022-07-12T09:10+0000

us

julian assange

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097180292_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_58a52ba7e8e0bf1eb425061e0019c288.jpg

The official made the statement in response to a question about Obrador’s latest comments on the treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.About a week before Obrador’s visit to Washington DC, he appealed to the US authorities to drop the charges against Assange. Obrador also said that if Assange is otherwise taken to the United States and sentenced to the maximum penalty and to die in prison, “we must start a campaign to tear down the Statue of Liberty.”In January, Obrador offered asylum to Assange for the second time.Assange has appealed the United Kingdom's decision to extradite him to the United States, where he is facing espionage charges, media reported on Friday, citing his lawyer.On Thursday, Assange filed two appeals to the UK high court in an effort to prevent his extradition, the report said.The new legal dispute can last for months and delay Assange’s extradition to the United States, the report added.On June 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition of Assange to the United States, where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison. WikiLeaks called Patel's decision a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy and promised to challenge the order.WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, especially from the US government. Assange was put on the US wanted list on espionage charges after his organization released thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, julian assange, joe biden