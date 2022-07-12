https://sputniknews.com/20220712/biden-attempts-to-woo-saudi-arabia-as-oil-crisis-worsens-1097207696.html

Biden Attempts to Woo Saudi Arabia as Oil Crisis Worsens

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas discussed numerous topics at the forefront of the news media, including Ukrainian military's alleged plan to... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

Biden Attempts to Woo Saudi Arabia as Oil Crisis Worsens On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas discussed numerous topics at the forefront of the news media, including Ukrainian military's alleged plan to launch a massive offensive in the south, Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East, the uprising in Sri Lanka, the Brazilian elections, Joe Biden's teleprompter error and many more.

Guests: Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analystDan Kovalik - Professor and human rights activist Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist In the first hour, Jamarl was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the ongoing manpower issues affecting the Ukrainian military, along with their plans to launch a large-scale offensive in the southern part of the European nation. In the second hour, Jamarl talked with professor Dan Kovalik about the upcoming elections in Brazil and the return of the ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with the upheaval in Sri Lanka, which saw a massive wave of protesters overrun the presidential palace. In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss US President Joe Biden and his latest teleprompter fiasco, along with his prospects of running in 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

