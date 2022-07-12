https://sputniknews.com/20220712/a-beggar-craving-more-oil-how-local-social-media-views-joe-bidens-middle-east-trip-1097229268.html

‘A Beggar Craving More Oil’: How Local Social Media Views Joe Biden’s Middle East Trip

America’s head of state will then end his visit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will take part in a summit with several Arab leaders and perhaps even an Israeli representative.Israeli officials, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia are all making their final preparations. News channels are buzzing with updates but social media users are not quite as thrilled with the prospect of the American President’s visit.Others have openly mocked the American President. "We have 16,000 police officers on duty to provide Biden with security... so he won’t get lost"."Before Biden's visit, his imaginary friend was spotted testing the ground," wrote another.Posts in the Gulf haven’t been overflowing with welcome either. Biden's message of peace, the expansion of bilateral ties between the US and Saudi Arabia as well as potential regional cooperation have all been greeted with skepticism.Others chimed in: "Europe stole $3Bln from Russia and used it to rebuild Ukraine. So Biden comes to the Middle East to take tribute from milking the Gulf cow."Oil prices worldwide have gone through the roof since Russia's military operation in Ukraine when the West slapped swingeing sanctions against Moscow.In an attempt to stabilize the market, the US approached a number of its allies, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to push crude production levels up. But Biden's calls have largely fallen on deaf ears.Part of the reason for this was America's flirt with Iran and its attempt to revive a nuclear deal that has been deemed problematic in the Gulf.Another factor has been a lack of understanding of how concerned Saudi is with Yemen's Houthi rebels, and Washington’s reluctance to designate them a terror organisation. Furthermore, Riyadh is still sore about being accused of assassinating journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Allegations about a lack of rights in the Kingdom still cause rancour too. And then there are Biden’s promises to turn Saudi Arabia into a pariah state and the White House's attempts to withhold the supply of advanced weapons to the Saudis, thus putting the Kingdom’s security at risk.Now, those on Twitter are mocking Biden's humiliating position."Just as was the case with Obama and Trump, who wanted to end the US relationship with the region, but ended up visiting Saudi Arabia six months after they entered the White House... Biden will follow in their footsteps. He will pass under the huge chandeliers, and will step on the marble floor, to be received by the King and in the presence of the Crown Prince".Yet, despite the mockery and bitterness, Saudi is promising Biden an honourable stay."One of our Saudi customs is to honor the guest, however big or small. But Mr Biden, you should know that Saudi Arabia is indispensable to you, and that our alternatives are ready. We do not need this visit at all. We understand that."

