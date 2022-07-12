https://sputniknews.com/20220712/13-dead-thousands-evacuated-as-rain-causes-flooding-situation-in-indias-gujarat-maharashtra-1097212999.html

13 Dead, Thousands Evacuated as Rain Causes Flooding Situation in India's Gujarat, Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah have assured the state of Gujarat - which also happens to be the home state of both leaders –... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

Some 13 people have died in rain-related incidents in the Indian states of Gujarat and Maharashtra in past 24 hours.Eight people died, and thousands were evacuated after incessant rains caused flooding in the western coastal state of Gujarat. In Maharashtra, at least five people have been killed and two others are reported missing. GujaratA total of 64 people have died in the state since June 1 due to incessant rains that triggered a flood-like situation in Gujarat, a media report said on Tuesday.“33 people have died due to lightning, 8 died due to wall collapse, 16 people died due to drowning, 6 people have died due to trees falling on them and a person died as an electric pole fell on him,” the news website India Today reported.The Chhota Udepur and Valsad regions of the state are the worst-hit districts in terms of rainfall and damage.A total of 10,677 persons had been evacuated by Tuesday morning, and 3,821 remain in rescue shelters. Among those evacuated, 5,278 persons were from Chhota Udepur, most of whom returned after the flood waters subsided, Gujarat's Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.13 dams have been put on high alert and eight on alert as the water level has risen due to the extreme rainfall.A Western Railway official said that the movement of trains was also affected after tracks between Chandod and Ekta Nagar city were washed away on Monday.He added that overall, Gujarat had suffered from a rainfall deficit of 47 percent at the beginning of July. In just 10 days, the state has witnessed excess rainfalls up to 44 percent and only three districts in the state are rainfall deficient.Maharashtra Meanwhile, in Gujarat’s adjoining state Maharashtra, at least five people have died and two others have gone missing in the Gadchiroli area after heavy rains and incessant downpour led to a rise in the water levels of several rivers in the Nashik district, while Mumbai and its adjoining areas received moderate showers on Monday.Maharashtra state chief Eknath Shinde and deputy state chief Devendra Fadnavis have visited the district to assess the damage.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain in both states for Tuesday and the next five days.

