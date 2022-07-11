Video: New York City Unveils Nuclear Preparedness Strategy for ‘The Big One’
© AP Photo / Seth WenigPeople watch as a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as seen from Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers in the fight against the new coronavirus.
Despite the low probability of a nuclear strike, New York City officials believe locals would prefer to be prepared for such a “high impact” event. The new campaign follows an NYC Emergency Management Department survey in which Big Apple residents expressed overwhelming insecurity regarding nuclear preparedness.
The Emergency Management Department unveiled a new public service announcement on Monday encouraging NYC residents to familiarize themselves with the city’s new safety strategy for possible nuclear events.
“So there’s been a nuclear attack,” the PSA states. “Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit. OK. So what do we do?”
The department’s guidance calls for New Yorkers to take three major steps in the event of a nuclear attack or similar occurrence: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned.
After quickly securing shelter, individuals should make their way toward a basement, or the middle of the building, while ensuring that all doors and windows are closed.
“If you were outside after the blast, get clean immediately,” the PSA recommends. “Remove and bag all outer clothing, to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body.”
The final step calls for New Yorkers to remain inside, away from any windows, until further instructions are delivered via city alerts or local media reports.
Christina Farrell, the first deputy commissioner of Emergency Management, told 1010 WINS that while the “material is very serious” and may induce anxiety for some, New Yorkers should be prepared, and there is “no time like the present.”
“We know New Yorkers are resilient,” Farrell said on Monday. “New Yorkers like to get the information straightforward.”
Farrell emphasized the city believes “there is no specific threat at this time.”
“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” said Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.
New Yorkers have been encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the Big Apple’s official emergency communications program. Local residents can also sign up for free alerts by calling 311.