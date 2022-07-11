https://sputniknews.com/20220711/video-new-york-city-unveils-nuclear-preparedness-strategy-for-the-big-one-1097205442.html

Video: New York City Unveils Nuclear Preparedness Strategy for ‘The Big One’

Despite the low probability of a nuclear strike, New York City officials believe locals would prefer to be prepared for such a “high impact” event. The new... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Emergency Management Department unveiled a new public service announcement on Monday encouraging NYC residents to familiarize themselves with the city’s new safety strategy for possible nuclear events.The department’s guidance calls for New Yorkers to take three major steps in the event of a nuclear attack or similar occurrence: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned.After quickly securing shelter, individuals should make their way toward a basement, or the middle of the building, while ensuring that all doors and windows are closed.The final step calls for New Yorkers to remain inside, away from any windows, until further instructions are delivered via city alerts or local media reports.Christina Farrell, the first deputy commissioner of Emergency Management, told 1010 WINS that while the “material is very serious” and may induce anxiety for some, New Yorkers should be prepared, and there is “no time like the present.”“We know New Yorkers are resilient,” Farrell said on Monday. “New Yorkers like to get the information straightforward.”Farrell emphasized the city believes “there is no specific threat at this time.”New Yorkers have been encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the Big Apple’s official emergency communications program. Local residents can also sign up for free alerts by calling 311.

