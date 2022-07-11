https://sputniknews.com/20220711/video-father-of-mass-shooting-victim-escorted-out-as-he-interrupts-bidens-gun-legislation-speech-1097200665.html

VIDEO: Father of Mass Shooting Victim Escorted Out as He Interrupts Biden's Gun Legislation Speech

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House personnel on Monday escorted out Manuel Oliver, the father of a 2018 mass shooting victim in Florida, after he heckled US President Joe Biden during a speech on gun legislation.

During his speech, Biden said he is "determined" to ban the so-called "assault weapons" and high-capacity gun magazines of 30 rounds and more amid a surge in mass shootings across the United States. Biden also pointed out that he wants to see a new "safe storage" legislation that would envision personal liability for not locking up one’s weapons.“We have to do more than that!” the man was heard shouting, as Biden spoke about the new measures.Oliver's 17-year-old son was one of the victims in the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. Seventeen people were killed and seventeen others were wounded in the incident, making it the deadliest high school shooting in US history.Last month, Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill into law that enhances background checks of purchasers, restricts firearm ownership by convicted domestic abusers and provides funding for "red flag" laws and mental healthcare, among other provisions.However, a ban on the so-called assault weapons appears unlikely due to opposition from Republicans.The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

