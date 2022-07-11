https://sputniknews.com/20220711/us-navy-freak-storm-in-mediterranean-sends-fa-18-hornet-on-carrier-uss-truman-overboard-1097206606.html

US Navy: Freak Storm in Mediterranean Sends F/A-18 Hornet on Carrier USS Truman Overboard

The US Navy has adopted the light and agile Hornet as its one-size-fits-all aircraft for naval aviation, retiring a number of older aircraft models and... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to a US Navy release, the service recently lost one of its advanced F/A-18 Super Hornets to inclement weather in the Mediterranean Sea. However, the jet didn’t plunge from the skies, it simply slid off the flight deck of its aircraft carrier mothership.No one went overboard with the aircraft, the Navy said, but another sailor received minor injuries during the storm.The Navy didn’t say exactly where the incident occurred, but two days earlier, the Pentagon’s official Twitter account tweeted about the Truman’s mission by including an image of a Super Hornet breaking the sound barrier over the Ionian Sea. The waterway straddles the sea between Greece, Sicily, and southern Italy.According to maker Lockheed Martin, an F/A-18E Super Hornet weighs 32,000 pounds without fuel or weapons, but can weigh as much as 66,000 pounds when fully loaded. Still, despite its weight, the aircraft should’ve been stowed in the hangar below decks if inclement weather was coming, according to The Aviationist.“The contrast between temperatures at the ocean surface and high in the air might have created an exceptionally unstable atmosphere conducive for thunderstorms,” the paper wrote, noting that an intense type of downdraft called a microburst could have produced winds strong enough to produce lift under the fighter jet’s wings, picking it up and moving it.

